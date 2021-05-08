WF Ballet back on stage with ‘Cinderella’ performance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre took the stage for their first live performance of Cinderella since COVID-19.
Over 40 dancers and 15 stage crew members have been working since January to put together sets, props and costumes.
The ballet had sold 430 tickets on Wednesday and they say both audience members and dancers were equally excited for curtain call.
“It’s suppose to be live and it’s suppose to be performed on a stage in front of an audience. So that the dancers can hear the audience gasping when they see that dancer for the first time. Even clapping at something the dancers did. Dancers really feed off the audience’s energy,” said Mishic Liberatore, Artistic Director Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre.
To make sure everyone stayed safe audiences were asked to wear masks and social distance. The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre hopes this will be one many live shows this year.
