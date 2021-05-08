Youth Outdoor Event gives sneak peak into Boys Scouts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Northwest Texas Field and Stream and The Northwest Texas Council of Boys Scouts of America hosts Youth Outdoor Event.
This event offered families a sneak peak into what being a part of a troop is all about.
“This opportunity allowed us to come show our girls a sense of independence. They can learn stuff that the boys scouts would learn and give them a sense of awareness,” said Kai Liriano, parent.
During the event children learned how to fish, use iron cookware, fire bb guns, and pitch tents.
“You would go back to your campsite and cook for yourself. Then we would have our bb range, archery, and sling shots we do it all. So I guess in a way we brought camp here,” said Megan Sila, District Executive Northwest Texas Council BSA.
Like many other scouts, Carson Deal says he’s enjoys teaching others how to cook over a fire or pitch a tent. However while those skills may come in handy in the woods they’re also ones he’ll carry with him for the rest of his life,
“I would strongly encourage you to go out to a troop meeting and just see if it’s something you might want to do. I know I didn’t want to do it at first but after being in it for 11 years it’s been a great experience, ”said Carson Deal, Boy Scout.
“I know speaking for my kids they are so much more confident in everything they do and their not scared to try new things. So I think that’s what’s great about scouting,” said Sila.
