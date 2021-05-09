Beautiful weather for Mother’s Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Temperatures this afternoon will start in the mid 70′s and winds won’t be too bad out of the north at around 15 mph. Tomorrow will be cooler with a high in the mid 60′s. There will be a slight chance of a small shower or two. Tuesday stays cool and will be our best chance of seeing rain. A thunderstorm or two could develop in the afternoon. Rain chances clear out in the early hours of Wednesday, after that temps begin to warm back up.
