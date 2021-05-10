Circle Trail warranty repairs to begin Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Warranty repairs on the Circle Trail will begin on Tuesday, according to the city of Wichita Falls.
The repairs will happen from the Wichita Bluffs section to the Loop 11 section of the trail and warning signs and cones will be placed in the work areas.
Scales Concrete Construction will make concrete spot repairs where needed along this section of the Circle Trail. The city of Wichita Falls is encouraging residents to use caution or to avoid the area until repairs are finished.
The estimated completion date for the project is Tuesday, May 25.
