City of WF selling commercial grazing, hunting leases via bids

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Wichita Falls has three commercial grazing leases and two hunting leases up for sale.
Two of the grazing leases are at Lake Kickapoo and the other is at Lake Arrowhead. The hunting leases are both at Lake Kickapoo.
These will be sold by sealed bids. Bidding packages are available at the Property Administration office in room 107 at Memorial Auditorium.
Location information and lease specifications can be found via the links below:
All bids are due by 3:30 p.m. prior to the bid opening at 4 p.m. on May 19.
For questions, you can contact the Property Administration office at (940) 761-8816.
