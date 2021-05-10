Crowell High School hosting blood drive on Wednesday

CROWELL, Texas (TNN) - Crowell High School is doing its part to help with blood donations.
The high school and Crowell Rotary Club will be hosting a blood drive at the high school gymnasium on Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call April Baty at (940) 655-4008.
All donors will receive a Summer Story t-shirt and their choice of the following tickets while supplies last:
- One entry to the Science Museum Oklahoma
- One entry to Frontier City
- Two entries to Safari Joe’s H2O
