Crowell High School hosting blood drive on Wednesday

Crowell High School hosting blood drive on Wednesday
Crowell High School is doing its part to help with blood donations. (Source: KAUZ)
By KAUZ Team | May 10, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 10:14 PM

CROWELL, Texas (TNN) - Crowell High School is doing its part to help with blood donations.

Crowell High School hosting blood drive on Wednesday
Crowell High School hosting blood drive on Wednesday (Source: Crowell High School)

The high school and Crowell Rotary Club will be hosting a blood drive at the high school gymnasium on Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call April Baty at (940) 655-4008.

All donors will receive a Summer Story t-shirt and their choice of the following tickets while supplies last:

  • One entry to the Science Museum Oklahoma
  • One entry to Frontier City
  • Two entries to Safari Joe’s H2O

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.