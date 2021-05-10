Isolated showers for Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday, some of us will start the day off with rain chances. Today, we have a 30% chance for showers and a very isolated thunderstorm or two. The high for today will be cooler. We will only have a high of 63 with overcast skies. Tonight, more showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Going into Tuesday, we are expecting more showers and thunderstorms. We will have a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday will be cool as well. Tuesday, the high will be only 58. Wednesday, more showers and storms are expected. However, we only have a 30% chance of them. Then on Thursday, we look to dry out and warm up. Thursday, we will have a high of 71 with partly cloudy skies.