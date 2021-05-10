8kg of fentanyl seized during WCSO traffic stop

8kg of fentanyl seized during WCSO traffic stop (Source: Wichita County Sheriff's Office)
By KAUZ Team | May 10, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 3:24 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office seized a large amount of fentanyl during a traffic stop last Friday.

Wichita County Criminal Interdiction Unit officials made the stop around 3 p.m. on U.S. 277 near the intersection of FM 369.

Law enforcement seized eight kilograms of fentanyl, which is equal to around 17.6 pounds.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Wichita County Detention Center; he was reportedly charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

