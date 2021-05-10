MSU Texas to host vaccine clinics throughout May

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas will be hosting several vaccine clinics throughout May on Thursdays.
Each clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on May 13 at the Sikes Lake Center, located on the MSU Texas south campus just off of Midwestern Parkway.
Anyone interested in attending will not need to make an appointment and the vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Attendees will need to present their identification, such as a driver’s license or state-issued ID, and members of the Texas Military Department will be on-site to administer the vaccines.
The clinics will be held on the following dates:
- May 13
- May 20
- May 27
MSU Texas partnered with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department to host the clinics.
