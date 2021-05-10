Oak trees across Texas impacted by Winter Storm Uri; what you need to know

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - February’s winter storm may be far behind us but its damage can still be felt as oak trees struggle to survive.
Normally right now, oak trees across the state of Texas should be big and green, but brown leaves can be seen on almost every one.
Texas A&M Agrilife’s David Graf said the best thing you can do right now is wait and give the trees some time before making any big decisions.
“Let these trees tell us themselves and each one is going to be completely different as you can in the background,” Graf said, “there’s tremendous variation, so give them two or three months before we decide to really cut one down.”
There is a test you can do at home to check on your oak tree. It’s called the Scratch Test: take a knife or even your fingernail and scratch off the surface of a branch. If there’s green underneath, it’s still alive. If it’s brown, it’s dead; Graf said still wait if it’s brown as their could still be new growth.
