Texas state senator Springer discusses state budget as legislature enters final weeks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Just three weeks are left in the Texas Legislative session, with multiple bills still to be passed and a budget to be approved.
News Channel 6 spoke with Senator Drew Springer on where budget negotiations are currently sitting.
$797 million have gone toward securing the border between the U.S. and Mexico and an additional $26 billion toward TxDOT improvements. Springer said the money will be used to make necessary highway and road repairs to accommodate the thousands of new people moving into Texas on a weekly basis.
“We still want to make sure our roads are maintained,” Sen. Springer said, “so having those dollars in there, making sure 287 is taken care of just as much as 635 in Dallas. We’re continuing to work that through and education will be funded, but we also remember our other core functions of state government.”
No numbers have been released specifically regarding education funding for this next year, but Sen. Springer said the same funding that was granted from House Bill Three last legislative session will remain and hints that quote educators should be very happy with the bill.
