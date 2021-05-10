Wet Weather Returns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Unusually cool weather will continue, along with off and on rain chances through Wednesday. Look for highs in the 50s to near 60 both days with most lows in the 50s. The first round of rain/storms develops throughout the first part of the day on Tuesday. We may see a break tomorrow afternoon and evening before another round moves in early Wednesday. The rain moves out with a return of nice, warmer weather for the end of the weekend and weekend.