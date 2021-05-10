130+ WF residents vaccinated at mobile food pantries

“Sometimes someone will come and get a vaccine, then they’ll end up texting someone, maybe a neighbor or someone in the area and they’ll say ‘hey they’re up here,’” Amy Pontius Smith, RN, Community Health Educator at United Regional said. “So we’ve had people at the very end of a pantry say ‘hey we’re here to get a vaccine.’ It’s actually be really good to watch people walk up on their time and their schedule to come and see us.”