130+ WF residents vaccinated at mobile food pantries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Just over a month in and United Regional has already vaccinated over 130 people across Wichita Falls thanks to the food bank.
Each week, United Regional has been bringing COVID-19 vaccines to each Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry site.
It’s been a mixture of Pfizer and Moderna doses, with nurses on site providing vaccine education and information on where and how to receive the second dose.
Nurses at United Regional said it’s been great to see community members take advantage of the easy access to get vaccinated.
“Sometimes someone will come and get a vaccine, then they’ll end up texting someone, maybe a neighbor or someone in the area and they’ll say ‘hey they’re up here,’” Amy Pontius Smith, RN, Community Health Educator at United Regional said. “So we’ve had people at the very end of a pantry say ‘hey we’re here to get a vaccine.’ It’s actually be really good to watch people walk up on their time and their schedule to come and see us.”
The next mobile pantry is this Thursday at City View Baptist Church.
Second-dose Pfizer shots will be given and anyone is welcome to come and get their first Moderna shot.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.