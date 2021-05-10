WFPD honors fallen officers with Memorial Ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A somber atmosphere was present Monday morning outside the Wichita Falls Police Department as the lives of those killed in the line of duty were remembered.
Dignitaries from all across Texoma were on hand for that salute, as the names of those who have fallen were read and a bell tolled for each one.
”Law enforcement, our community, we’ve got to be close, we’ve got to be partners, we’ve got to have trust,” said Manuel Borrego, WFPD chief. “And I think that when we talk about fallen officers, we’ve got to pay tribute to them and to their families, so that’s why it’s so important we do this every year.”
Since 1890, seven officers serving the city of Wichita Falls have been killed in the line of duty.
The most recent fallen officer was killed in 1989.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.