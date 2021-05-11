City of Petrolia issues boil order

PETROLIA, Texas (TNN) - The city of Petrolia issued a boil order on Tuesday.
The order comes after the city’s water was shut off due to a severe water main break. The city has sent off water samples to be tested and will update residents when the boil order expires.
All customers should boil their water prior to consumption, including before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking.
Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
