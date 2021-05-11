City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Grandmother killed in hit-and-run leaving church on Mother’s Day

By WLS Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:20 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEN, Ill. (WLS) - Police are searching for several suspects after a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle that left a 62-year-old grandmother dead on Mother’s Day.

Annette Odneal, 62, was leaving church Sunday afternoon in her SUV when police say a driver in a stolen Dodge Charger slammed into her vehicle at a high rate of speed. Odneal, a recently retired nurse, was killed.

Her husband, Obie Odneal, is heartbroken.

Annette Odneal, 62, was a recently retired nurse and devoted member of her church. She is being...
Annette Odneal, 62, was a recently retired nurse and devoted member of her church. She is being remembered for working tirelessly to help others.(Source: Family photos, WLS via CNN)

“My kids, my son, my daughter and my grandkids, she won’t ever see them grow up and be grown… It’s horrible. It’s just horrible. They tore the family apart,” he said through sobs.

Home security video shows the alleged suspects ran from the scene after the crash. One of them was hurt and was being carried by the others. That injured suspect was apparently taken to a hospital then taken into police custody.

Annette Odneal’s family wants justice for her and to know why the suspects took off and left her to die.

“My sister was a loving person, and she always helped people. I don’t believe that she deserved for those guys to leave the scene like they did,” said the victim’s brother, Kenneth Williams.

Police are still looking for three other people involved in the crash. The stolen vehicle was recovered.

“I just hope you turn yourself in because really, you took somebody away from me,” Obie Odneal said.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guadalupe Valdez
Restaurant to hold fundraiser for WF homicide victim
WFPD are still looking for answers
Neighbors react to brutal murder on Taylor St
Two people were taken to a hospital after a hatchet attack in Wichita Falls.
New details released in Wichita Falls hatchet attack
MPEC
Fourth in the Falls
The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for answers
Fresh 48 remains in effect for 6th homicide

Latest News

A California inmate firefighter steals a firetruck and takes it on a joyride.
Firetruck taken on joyride by inmate firefighter
As the search expands, more bodies from the collapsed condo are pulled from the rubble.
Search for victims resumes at collapsed condo site
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast
Damaged houses and infrastructures are seen at a mudslide area caused by heavy rains in Atami,...
Japan searches for 24 unaccounted for in mudslide; 4 dead
Frank Barakat carries his daughter Valentina, 2, through an shopping aisle dedicated for...
Tropical Storm Elsa moving across west Cuba, then to Florida