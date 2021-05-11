Hometown Pride Tour: Vernon Remembers memorial

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Tuesday’s Hometown Pride Tour of Vernon takes us to a memorial honoring those who died from COVID-19 and the healthcare workers who worked tirelessly to care for them.
In one way or another, COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives.
“My husband passed away and then about 20 days later my brother and then one close friend and then my uncle,” said Emma Ochoa.
For Ochoa, the pandemic has been devastating.
“It’s very hard to accept that this sickness really takes people’s lives,” said Ochoa.
It’s a feeling shared by nearly everyone attending “Vernon Remembers,” thanking those who took care of the sickest.
“I don’t think there will ever be a day that COVID is even mentioned in passing that it won’t bring tears to our eyes and heaviest to our hearts,” said Gayle Henderson, who lost her mother to COVID-19.
