i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls semifinalist: Nugget Wraps

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - News Channel 6 got to talk to another i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls semifinalist on Tuesday who is flying high when it comes to their craft.
While the navy has been able to customize its flight helmets for years, the same hasn’t been true for the U.S. Air Force.
Just last year Ben Hutt, a former fighter pilot, took matters into his own hands and wrapped another word for customized, his own helmet.
It’s a U.S. Air Force tradition to call your head a nugget. So Hutt’s business, Nugget Wraps, was born and it’s taken off since then.
“Last year, when the Air Force approved us to start wrapping our helmets, personalizing and customizing them like you would see in Top Gun and there were no shops that were capable, I started wrapping my friends helmets. I started getting shown online and so then people all around the world started contacting me,” said Hutt.
Hutt has mailed do-it-yourself helmet customization kits to six of seven continents. He says the only one that’s missing is Antarctica but he’s working on it.
