Maplewood Avenue extension now complete, opening to traffic Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Wichita Falls announced Tuesday the Maplewood Avenue extension project has been completed.
Maplewood Avenue will completely open to traffic beginning Wednesday, and the road now connects through Lawrence Road and to McNiel Avenue.
A new traffic signal was installed at the intersection of Maplewood Avenue and McNiel Avenue. City officials said the light is still in test mode and will be flashing red until Wednesday morning.
For questions, you can call the City of Wichita Falls Engineering Division at (940) 761-7477.
