Rainy Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Rain chances lasting into the afternoon are what you can expect for Tuesday. This morning showers will become widespread before a line of thunderstorms tries to develop around 10 am. Strong winds and potentially small, pea-sized hail is possible. After 2 pm the storms will move east of Texoma. We will have a high in the upper 60′s. Storms do not look severe.
For Wednesday we could see light showers like on Monday throughout the day. The weekend does look dry with temps getting into the 80′s before rain chances return Sunday.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.