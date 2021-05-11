Rainy Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Rain chances lasting into the afternoon are what you can expect for Tuesday. This morning showers will become widespread before a line of thunderstorms tries to develop around 10 am. Strong winds and potentially small, pea-sized hail is possible. After 2 pm the storms will move east of Texoma. We will have a high in the upper 60′s. Storms do not look severe.