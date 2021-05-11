Sports memorabilia auction benefiting Habitat for Humanity

Sports memorabilia auction benefiting Habitat for Humanity
By KAUZ Team | May 11, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 10:06 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Some really nice sports memorabilia is up for auction in Wichita Falls.

You can find Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, Texas Rangers, or Texas A&M framed memorabilia. It’s all on display around the area at several businesses; a portion of the proceeds for the sale will go to Habitat for Humanity of Wichita Falls.

You can find Awesome Sports and Entertainment Memorabilia at Heff's Burgers! Habitat for Humanity of Wichita Falls has...

Posted by Habitat for Humanity of Wichita Falls on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

“These are great too for gifts, you know? Father’s Day is coming up. You might want to come down to the Family YMCA and bid on one of the Dallas Cowboy’s items or the Nolan Ryan Texas Rangers. I mean these are great, great gifts for dads or really anybody,” said Will Goodner, Habitat for Humanity of Wichita Falls.

You can see the memorabilia at Heff’s Burgers, Holiday Inn Express and Family YMCA.

For more information, contact Habitat for Humanity. They’ve already raised about $5,000 with this project.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.