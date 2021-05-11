Still Not Feeling Like May

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Most of the steadier rains have shifted well east of us but the clouds and unseasonably cool weather remain in place through Wednesday. Look for highs on Wednesday in the lower to middle 60s. We should be in the lower 80s this time of the year. There may be a few brief showers around but most of the day should be drier. We’ll start warming up on Thursday with highs back near 70. We should be near 80 on Friday. The weather pattern into next week looks fairly wet.