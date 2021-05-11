Suspect charged in shooting death of 2 Concho County sheriff’s deputies

EDEN, Texas (KCBD) - The bodies of two Concho County sheriff’s deputies were brought to Lubbock Tuesday morning for an autopsy.
The Lubbock Police Department said in a statement it was “heartbroken” to learn of the deaths. Officers escorted the deputies’ bodies to South Plains Forensic Pathology.
Both deputies were killed in the line of duty Monday evening after Jeffery Nicholas, 28, led them on a short chase in Eden, Texas. Nicholas then barricaded himself inside a building where shots were fired.
Nicholas has been arrested and charged with two counts of Capital Murder of a Peace Officer. He was booked into the Tom Green County Jail. He’s held on a $4 million bond.
According to police, another victim was injured and taken to Shannon Medical Center for their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Governor Abbott said in a statement their deaths are a “solemn reminder of of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while protecting our communities”.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.