WFFD: House fire on N. 7th Street likely caused by lightning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There was plenty of lightning and thunder in Wichita Falls Tuesday morning and it even ended up causing some problems.
The Wichita Falls Fire Department said lightning was likely the cause behind a fire they responded to on N. 7th Street around 10:20 a.m.
A homeowner said they heard a loud boom coming from their kitchen and then smoke started filling the house.
WFFD said it took firefighters about 45 minutes to put the fire out.
No injuries to residents nor firefighters were reported. The American Red Cross was called to support the occupants.
