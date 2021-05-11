WFISD looking for input for next school year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The school year is coming to a close for the Wichita Falls Independent School District, and they’re looking ahead to the fall.
The district is asking for feedback going into the 2021 - 2022 school year.
The district is asking for opinions from parents, staff members, students and community members in regard to health and safety procedures and protocols.
They are asking for input regarding health and safety procedures that were implemented this year and what could be done differently in the next year.
That survey can be taken here.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.