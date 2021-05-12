Arrest made in Wichita Falls murder cold case

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police have made an arrest in a 2008 murder.
Investigators say Hulan Dewayne Waldon was found beaten to death in February 2008 in the 800 block of Dallas Street.
Police say they kept examining the case though it eventually went cold due to little information coming in at the time.
Through an investigation they ultimately identified Terrance Odel Reese as a suspect.
On Thursday, a murder warrant was served on Reese, who was alread in federal custody.
