Brighter Days Return

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Clouds break up later tonight with skies clearing. This may lead to a little light fog in some areas. It will be cool with overnight lows in the 40s. Sunshine returns for Thursday with warmer temperatures rising into the lower and middle 70s. We’ll see 80 or higher by Friday and this weekend. Wet weather returns to the forecast this weekend and next week. Heavy rainfall and perhaps some severe weather will be possible.