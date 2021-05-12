Concert at Heritage Church to benefit Allred Chapel Project

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - One group is trying to raise money to give more prisoners a place to worship.
The James V. Allred Prison Facility does have what they call a chapel, but it can only hold 40 inmates at a time and some frequently get turned away.
So the Allred Chapel Project Committee is trying to get enough funds to build a new worship facility to hold 100 times the current capacity and their first donation came from someone who is all too familiar with the issue.
“Our very first donation came from one of the inmates out at Allred Prison,” said Charles Grady, chairman of the Allred Chapel Project Committee. “He sent me a letter and it said, ‘I know the first dollar is the hardest dollar to ever raise, and so I’m including two stamps to help with that first dollar.’ That was more touching than anything, because stamps mean a lot to those guys out there.”
Their funds have grown from those two stamps to almost $100,000 dollars, but that’s still only 10 percent of what they need for the million-dollar project.
The state of Texas does not include a building specifically for faith-based programs when it constructs correctional facilities, but it does allow them to be built if funded through private donations.
If you want to help out, you can attend a benefit concert this Sunday at Heritage Church on Southwest Parkway or online by clicking here.
