Friday deadline to RSVP for Clay County Pecan Field Day
By Tyler Boydston | May 12, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 10:09 AM

CHARLIE, Texas (TNN) - The Clay County Pecan Field Day is coming up on May 17th, and there are just a few days left to RSVP to take part.

The field day didn’t take place last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It’s set to take place May 17th at 5 p.m. in Charlie and is sponsored by Helena Chemical and Quality Implements.

You can RSVP until May 14th to Bill Holcombe at wcholcombe@ag.tamu.edu.

That will allow the event organizers know how much fish to fry that day.

