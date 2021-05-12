Email City Guide
JOB OPENING: MMJ Reporter

The successful candidate will embrace a culture that blends news content gathering with production operation, including studio cameras, audio and graphics software, video editing, and field production.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KAUZ News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, TX is recruiting a digitally minded, enterprising content creator for the CBS affiliate serving North Central Texas. We’re looking for a storyteller who can use their writing, shooting, editing, and live presentation skills to engage viewers. The ideal candidate will fight for the lead story every day.

This reporter must be a strong journalist, a great communicator, and a positive leader inside and outside of the newsroom. The successful candidate will fully embrace digital content creation and be a champion of social media.

Preferred candidates will have a degree in Journalism or a related field and up to two years of experience in a smaller market or campus station. Candidate must pass a drug screen and possess a good driving record.

We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K. Qualified applicants, please send your resume to ASMCareers@kauz.com and include a link to your reel. No phone calls, please. EOE-M/F/D/V

Pay Rate: $15.00 hr.

