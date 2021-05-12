City Guide
JOB OPENING: News Content Specialist

Job openings in Wichita Falls, TX
Job openings in Wichita Falls, TX
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KAUZ, the CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls, TX is recruiting a self-starter, able to work under tight deadlines, and have the ability to learn how to operate news broadcast equipment for our team of News Content Specialists.

The successful candidate will embrace a culture that blends news content gathering with production operation, including studio cameras, audio and graphics software, video editing, and field production.

Night, weekend, and early morning shifts are required, including holidays.

Those candidates with the ambition to get their broadcasting careers in motion can apply by attaching your resume and any links to your work to ASMCareers@kauz.com

Drug screen required. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

