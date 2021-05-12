City Guide
JOB OPENING: Sports Director

Job openings in Wichita Falls, TX
Job openings in Wichita Falls, TX
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KAUZ News Channel 6, the CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls, Texas is now accepting applications for a full-time Sports Director to join their news team. The Ideal Candidate has a passion to use a camera, microphone, and creativity to tell compelling local sports stories on all content platforms.

We prefer candidates have a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or related field.  A minimum of 1-2 years reporting experience/live reporting is essential. Candidate must be proficient in shooting and editing their own content and must be an avid consumer and producer of digital and social media. Your job each day will be to gather, write and present sports stories that go beyond scores and highlights. Great sports reporting tell great stories about the people who play the games.

We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K. Qualified candidate, please send your resume and link to your work to asmcareers@kauz.com. No phone calls please. EOE- M/F/D/V

As a Condition of Employment. American Spirit Media will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

