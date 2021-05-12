JOB OPENING: Photojournalist

KAUZ LLC. in Wichita Falls, TX is recruiting a Photojournalist to join our team.

The ideal candidate will have previous photography experience. A Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Journalism or related area is preferred.

A photojournalist gathers news content for News Channel 6′s digital and broadcast platforms by representing the station at public events and news stories, conducts interviews with sources, records video and digital pictures, writes and edits content for broadcast and posting. The photojournalist/MMJ operates live newsgathering equipment for remote broadcasts on all platforms.

Must be able to carry 50 lbs. a minimum of five (5) feet. Must be in good condition to carry and operate required gear. Good driving record required. The successful candidate is a team player, reliable with initiative, and has excellent communication skills. Must be able to troubleshoot on the fly and problem solve under pressure. Must be able to work overnight and on weekends. Experience with digital non-linear editing (Edius, Adobe, Avid) preferred. Drug screen and MVR check required.

We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K. Qualified applicants, please send your resume and link to your work to asmcareers@kauz.com. No phone calls please.

As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation. EOE-M/F/D/V