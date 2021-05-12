Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

JOB OPENING: News Content Specialist

The successful candidate will embrace a culture that blends news content gathering with...
The successful candidate will embrace a culture that blends news content gathering with production operation, including studio cameras, audio and graphics software, video editing, and field production.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAUZ, the CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls, TX is recruiting a self-starter, able to work under tight deadlines and have the ability to learn how to operate news broadcast equipment for our team of News Content Specialists. The successful candidate will embrace a culture that blends news content gathering with production operation, including studio cameras, audio and graphics software, video editing, and field production. Night, weekend, and early morning shifts are required, including holidays.

Those candidates with the ambition to get their broadcasting careers in motion can apply by sending their resume and any links to your work to ASMCareers@kauz.com.  Drug screen required. No phone calls please.

As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.  EOE-M/F/D/V

Most Read

wreck ends with suicide
High speed chase ends with suicide
DWI charge
Driver charged with DWI following wreck
Car crash scene.
One dead after high-speed chase on Southwest Pkwy
Fain Elementary shows appreciation for Head Custodian
Fain Elementary shows appreciation for Head Custodian
Olney couple charged with animal cruelty
Olney couple charged with animal cruelty

Latest News

Birthdays for Sunday, March 19
Birthdays for Sunday, March 19
KAUZ News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a full time Digital Content Producer.
JOB OPENING: Digital Content Producer
live lounge
Two men charged in Whitehaven nightclub shooting to appear in court
KAUZ News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, TX is recruiting a digitally minded, enterprising content...
JOB OPENING: Reporter/MMJ