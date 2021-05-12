JOB OPENING: News Producer

KAUZ News Channel 6, the CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls, Texas is now accepting applications for a full-time News Producer to join their team.

We’re looking for a producer who wants to join a great news station with a chance to learn quickly through on-the-job training and hopefully move up within our operation. You’ll be producing urgent, impactful shows, writing stories, editing, and taking an active role in producing social media and web content.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Excellent communication skills

Demonstrate solid news judgment

Maintain strong journalistic ethics

Strong initiative and attention to detail

Be creative and create compelling and memorable newscasts

Knowledge of newsroom and web posting software

Strong research skills, including online research using various search engines

Ability to stay current with national and local news/weather

Intermediate-level knowledge of social media

Ability to meet tight deadlines and work well under pressure

Ability to work independently with little supervision

Demonstrate leadership through training and mentoring less experienced staff members; guide others to get the desired outcome

Ability to remain positive and foster a positive work environment; work well with co-workers

Edit video and audio on industry-standard equipment

Build graphics and use effectively in shows• Handle and adjust to last-minute changes

Make quick, accurate decisions during the on-air process

Requirements:

A Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications or Journalism is preferred.

This position has a steady schedule but includes nights, holidays and some weekends.

Pre-employment drug screen and MVR Check require.

We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K. Qualified applicants, please send your resume and any links to your work to ASMCareers@kauz.com.

As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation. No phone calls please. EOE – M/F/D/V