JOB OPENING: Creative Service Director

KAUZ, LLC. in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a Creative Director to join our marketing team.

The candidate must be innovative and forward-thinking and able to write and produce television commercials, including the operation of professional television equipment, expertise with video and still photography, and a strong working knowledge of the entire Adobe Creativity and Design Suite.

Must be organized and able to work under tight deadlines while juggling multiple projects and overseeing the daily production calendar.

Responsibilities:

Produce, write, videography, and edit commercials and promotional ads.

Pitch ideas and present creative solutions to clients and internal team members.

Manage the station’s standards of production and mentor creative service producers in the same manner.

Manage and supervise the department’s production schedule.

Lead multiple projects from conception to completion in accordance with deadlines.

Requirements:

Associate degree in communications or equivalent professional experience.

Experience working with Apple computers and Adobe Premiere, Photoshop, Illustrator, and After Effects software.

One or more years of real-world experience producing commercials. Preference will be given to candidates who also have experience in internet production.

Ability to conduct a production needs analysis with clients to produce commercials or other creative solutions to meet the client’s needs.

Must have excellent communication skills.

Ability to work effectively in a team setting.

Ability to lead others.

Drone videography experience and/or a drone license is a plus.

We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K. Qualified applicants, please send your resume and link to your work to asmcareers@kauz.com. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

