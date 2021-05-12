JOB OPENING: Sports Director

KAUZ News Channel 6, the CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls, Texas is now accepting applications for a full-time Sports Director to join their news team. The Ideal Candidate has a passion for using a camera, microphone, and creativity to tell compelling local sports stories on all content platforms.

We prefer candidates who have a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or related field. A minimum of 1-2 years of reporting experience/live reporting is essential. Candidates must be proficient in shooting and editing their own content and must be avid consumers and producers of digital and social media. Your job each day will be to gather, write, and present sports stories that go beyond scores and highlights. Great sports reporting tells great stories about the people who play the games.

We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K. Qualified candidate, please send your resume and link to your work to asmcareers@kauz.com. No phone calls, please. EOE- M/F/D/V

Pay Rate: $19.00 hr.