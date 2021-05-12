“Kaleb gets to live on through that;” late Rider HS student’s legacy lives on through memorial scholarship

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The life of a 16-year-old killed in a tragic car wreck last year continues to impact the future of his peers.
Amanda Bolding, Kaleb Honea’s mom, was approached with the idea of creating the Kaleb Honea Memorial Scholarship late last year, and when it came time to decide who was getting the money, she said she knew exactly what Kaleb would have wanted.
“My ex-husband and I read over every one of them, cried a lot of tears,” she explained, “and then we were talking and he was like ‘which one do you think Kaleb would have wanted?’ and honestly, Kaleb never would have put one person over another.”
Twelve Rider High School athletes were able to walk across the stage and receive their award: one for $500 and eleven for $420 to honor Kaleb’s jersey number.
“Kaleb’s going to help them pursue a future that he ultimately is not going to,” Bolding said.
2021 was supposed to mean the beginning of Kaleb’s senior year at Rider.
“This is the time when I should be filling out applications for Kaleb for next year or going to senior days where we’re going to go look at these colleges,” Bolding said, “and instead of doing that, I’m helping 12 others do that. With that scholarship, Kaleb gets to live on through that.”
The athletes who get to carry Kaleb’s legacy on to the next level, like Amy Ward, said, “it’s just such a great feeling, and the fact that it was awarded to so many people is just going to help so many people further their education.”
“I wasn’t expecting this at all so it was a shock but I’m really thankful,” Allison Clancy said.
“Great way to honor his memory and just keep it alive,” Ward added.
A t-shirt fundraiser to raise money for the scholarship is now open, click here to learn more.
