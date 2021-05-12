Storm chances return this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Wednesday, we are going to have a few morning showers. It will be cool again today. Today, we will only have a high of 63 with mostly cloudy skies. There is good news with the forecast. We will lose the rain chances for Thursday and Friday. We will also warm up into the 70 and 80s by the end of the week. Storm chances return by Saturday. Multiple days of storm chances are in the forecast. Saturday through Tuesday, we have storm chances in the forecast. There is a good chance that we will see storms daily next week.