WFISD to hold provider fair for families next week (Source: WFISD)
By KAUZ Team | May 12, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 4:51 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD will be holding a provider fair next week for families that have a child with a disability.

That fair is going to be next Friday at the Career Education Center.

The morning session is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the evening session is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Representatives from Helen Farabee MHMR and the Texas Workforce Commission will be there to connect you directly to services for disabled children.

