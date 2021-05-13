CDC approves Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-15

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The CDC gave the approval to open up another vaccination tier, this time for teens and preteens.
Parents who have children ages 12-15 will be next in line to sign their kids up for a chance to get a shot.
The CDC and the Department of State Health and Human Services has recommended that children who fall in that age range will be eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine, and parents in the Wichita Falls community are saying it’s something they are very excited about.
“I think it’s really important that kids those ages get vaccinations because I feel like in your teenage years they don’t want to have to worry about all the constant social distancing, it’s just not healthy for them,” said Kylie Shane, a parent.
Grandparents in Wichita Falls said as more young people are given the opportunity, it’s persuaded parents and children alike to take the shot.
“My youngest daughter was on the fence to whether she wanted it or not but my oldest granddaughter, when she turned 16, she said she wanted to get the shot. Then her mother said I don’t want you to take it by yourself so I’ll take it with you, “said Mark Bottoms, a grandparent.
Just like in past vaccination tiers, the Wichita Falls - County Public Health District staff will be playing a vital role in getting shots in arms that want them.
“What we will do is begin to lay the groundwork, get our software ready so that parents can register those children between the ages of 12-15 into our system and then we’ll set clinics up to be able to serve those individuals,” said Lou Kreidler, Director of Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.
However getting those Pfizer vaccines could take a few weeks.
“The number of people that are getting vaccinated has dropped. They’re no longer sending vaccines, we have to order that so we have Moderna on hand of course we can’t use that for the 12-15 year old so we’ll be putting in an order for the Pfzier vaccine, “said Kreidler.
Hopefully kids that do get vaccinated can put us closer to herd immunity, that’s only about 30 percent.
“I believe we’re somewhere around 70-80 percent of those individuals that are fully vaccinated. So that’s a really good percentage if we could get those individuals from the ages of now 12 up to 65 to reach those rates we would be much better off,” said Kreidler.
Kreidler said the Pfizer vaccine is being used over the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines because it’s the only one that’s been through trials and testing to be safe for those ages 12-100.
