Cheech & Chong performance at Apache Casino Hotel canceled

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An upcoming performance by Cheech & Chong at the Apache Casino Hotel in Lawton has been canceled.
It was set to take place July 29th.
Thursday, Cheech & Chong announced they were cancelling their entire 2021 concert tour.
Officials with the Apache Casino Hotel say they will issue refunds to everyone who bought tickets to the show.
Those who bought tickets through ETIX will get a full refund and those who bought them with a credit or debit card should receive an automatic refund to their card account.
Those who paid with cash at the casino box office will have to bring their tickets or receipt and a valid ID to the cashier’s cage in order to get their money back.
Apache Casino Hotel officials added that they still have plenty of concerts set for the rest of the year.
