Comanche casinos to host job fair, blood drive this month
By KAUZ Team | May 13, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 3:30 PM

DEVOL - LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two Comanche Nation Entertainment casinos are hosting separate events this month: a job fair and blood drive.

JOB FAIR

Comanche Red River Hotel Casino hosting job fair
Comanche Red River Hotel Casino will be hosting a job fair on May 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and May 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The casino is looking to hire for more than 30 positions, including table games dealers, security guards, hotel service and supervisor positions.

Attendees must be at least 18 years old and the job fair will take place inside of the Warrior Room. On-site interviews will be conducted.

Those interested can apply by clicking here.

BLOOD DRIVE

Comanche Nation Casino hosting blood drive
Comanche Nation Casino will be hosting a blood drive on May 18 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The casino partnered with the Oklahoma Blood Institute for the drive and all participants will receive a free t-shirt.

Comanche Rewards Members will also reportedly earn $10 of Comanche Credit for donating blood.

