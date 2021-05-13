Fort Sill civilian employee found dead at LETRA RV Park

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - A Fort Sill civilian employee was found unresponsive Thursday at the Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area RV Park.
Officials say military police went out to do a welfare check at the individual’s RV.
Reynolds Army Health Clinic emergency responders were then called and determined the person was deceased when they arrived.
The person’s cause of death is now under investigation and their name will be withheld until 24-hours after the next of kin has been notified.
There is no further information at this time.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.