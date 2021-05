WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Temperatures will continue rising into Friday with sunshine and highs in the 70s and lower 80s. Rain chances start on Saturday and don’t let up any time soon. Next week looks wet with rain chances almost every day. Some of the rain could be heavy with 3 to 4 inch amounts possible by the middle of next week. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.