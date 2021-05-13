Old High alum surprised with “coyote day” celebration at senior center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - What started as a request for a t-shirt from Wichita Falls High School turned into the ultimate surprise for one Hospice of Wichita Falls patient.
It was Kay Barrett’s hospice chaplain who made the call to the Old High principal simply asking how to buy one of the new t-shirts. The response was something neither of them was expecting.
“That was just beyond anything I could have imagined,” Starkovich Forster, a chaplain for Hospice of Wichita Falls, said.
“They talked about something with the coyotes,” Barrett said, “but I didn’t know I had anything to do with it.”
A 1953 Old High graduate, Barrett’s allegiance runs deep.
“Coyote through and through,” she said.
It’s why the high school’s principal, Hospice of Wichita Falls and the senior center where she lives decided to make an entire day of celebration for Barrett; a “coyote day.”
“It was at that point that I knew this was going to be a special moment,” Forster said, “so I wanted to include as many people as possible.”
In the back patio at the senior center, Wichita Falls High School cheerleaders cheered and the mascot gave her gifts.
“That surprised me, yes,” Barrett said, “the whole thing surprises me.”
It was a day of overwhelming emotions for everyone who was there.
“I’ve been holding back tears because it’s so special when you see someone like Miss Kay just smiling and filled with joy knowing she’s loved by so many people,” Forster said.
For the guest of honor, she said she “had a beautiful day. Thank you everybody for what you did. I appreciate it.”
