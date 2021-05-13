Police identify suspect in Wednesday shooting in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Arrest warrants have been issued for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening in Wichita Falls.
Wichita Falls police say they have obtained two arrest warrants for 21-year-old Kody Valadez for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting of Traveon Teague.
Teague was found around 5:45 Wednesday off of Roanoke Drive with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital for surgery and is expected to survive.
Wichita Falls police say they don’t believe there is any danger to the community related to the shooting.
If you know where Valadez may be, you’re asked to call police at 940-720-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.
