‘Spotlight on Songwriters’ brings WF musicians together

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The sound of local musicians coming together to show people what the Falls has to offer could be heard Thursday night at the Kemp Center for the Arts.
The Wichita Falls Songwriter Circle formed a year ago to promote their original musical works, which they say you can’t normally find at venues in town.
They invited people to come out to the dome at The Kemp to hear the tunes of Texoma.
“It’s a way to support one another, to help educate each other to just try to promote our craft in the community we live in,” said Mark Sutton, founding member of the WF Songwriter Circle.
No tickets were necessary but they are accepting donations.
If you want to hear more of the Songwriter Circle, they’ll be meeting on the second Saturday of each month at The Kemp in downtown Wichita Falls.
