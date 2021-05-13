Storm chances return this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We will lose the rain chances for Thursday and Friday. We will also warm up into the 70 and 80s by the end of the week. Thursday, we will see a high of 73 with partly cloudy skies. On Friday, we will warm up even more. Friday, we will have a high of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Storm chances return by Saturday. Multiple days of storm chances are in the forecast. Saturday through Friday, we have storm chances in the forecast. There is a good chance that we will see storms daily next week.