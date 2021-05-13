Wanted man from Electra believed to be in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities believe a wanted man from Wilbarger County, TX may be in Lawton.
The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association says Kevin Bradley Cook stole $60,000 worth of saddles and tack from a trailer in Wichita County in 2017.
They eventually found some of the stolen property in east Texas and tracked it back to a pawn shop in Mesquite.
They say Cook was identified as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Authorities say he had until yesterday to turn himself in, but he never did.
He’s believed to be in the Lawton or Dalhart, TX areas.
The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
You can reach them at 940-475-0295.
